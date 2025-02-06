Dangerous toxic substances
Major fire keeps fire department on its toes in the city
A major fire in the south of the city of Salzburg claimed the lives of hundreds of emergency services on Friday night. A fire broke out at around 10.30 p.m. - the flames could only be brought under control early in the morning. Five firefighters were injured. The fire is now out.
At least five people were slightly injured in a major fire at the fittings manufacturer Maco in the south of the city of Salzburg on Friday night - three firefighters had to deal with irritation and at least one suffered injuries directly while fighting the fire. In addition, large quantities of chemicals escaped from the fire, which now have to be vacuumed up and disposed of by a specialist company. A smoke alarm went off in the company's electroplating hall at 10.30 p.m. and the professional fire department triggered a major alarm shortly afterwards. There was heavy smoke development.
The fire was brought under control in the early hours of the morning, but pockets of embers continued to flare up. "However, we are now on the verge of 'fire out'", said fire director Werner Kloiber from the Salzburg professional fire department at around 9.30 am. It was not initially known what caused the fire. According to initial information, a technical fault may have started the fire.
Acid container badly damaged
For the fire department, the operation was particularly challenging due to the chemicals stored in the company. Containers for caustic soda, nitric acid and hydrochloric acid were partially burst by the fire or had to be secured. According to Kloiber, "several tens of thousands of liters" of acid and lye are likely to have escaped. A waste disposal company has already started work this morning to pump out the chemicals. It is also currently being clarified whether contaminated soil in the vicinity of the hall needs to be removed and where watercourses are located. This is being done in close coordination with the authorities.
Preparations were also made quickly in case more chemicals leaked out, but this was no longer the case, said Kloiber. "There was no danger to the population." As the plume of smoke continued to drift towards Anif with the wind, residents were initially asked to keep their windows closed as a precaution.
Alpenstraße completely closed at times
More than a dozen employees were able to get themselves to safety from the electroplating hall, and two people were slightly injured. According to Kloiber, three firefighters also suffered "slight burns" from leaking acid during the extinguishing work, despite wearing protective clothing. However, they have since been discharged after being examined in hospital.
The firefighting operation was also difficult, as the firefighters first had to lay a water pipe to the nearby Salzach river. Around 150 firefighters from the professional fire department and the volunteer fire department with 25 vehicles were involved in the fire. A large contingent of emergency services and police were also on site. Alpenstrasse, which runs past the company premises, was initially completely closed, but two of the four lanes were reopened to traffic in the early hours of the morning.
Maco - actually Mayer & Co Beschläge GmbH - manufactures fittings for windows and doors and offers system and security solutions. The family-run company has its headquarters in Salzburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
