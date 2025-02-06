Major fire keeps fire department on its toes in the city

Acid container badly damaged

For the fire department, the operation was particularly challenging due to the chemicals stored in the company. Containers for caustic soda, nitric acid and hydrochloric acid were partially burst by the fire or had to be secured. According to Kloiber, "several tens of thousands of liters" of acid and lye are likely to have escaped. A waste disposal company has already started work this morning to pump out the chemicals. It is also currently being clarified whether contaminated soil in the vicinity of the hall needs to be removed and where watercourses are located. This is being done in close coordination with the authorities.