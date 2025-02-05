After a missed opportunity
ÖSV ace annoyed: “It will gnaw a little”
The Austrian ski team did not start the World Championships according to plan. Nevertheless, they are still fighting and enthusiastic about the atmosphere. Stefan Brennsteiner doesn't want to look for excuses and admits: "I was able to win my run, so it was a really cool thing, but it will be a bit gnawing."
There was a lot to be said for an Austrian World Championship celebration in the parallel team competition on Tuesday. "Everything was in place, no question about it," said ÖSV Alpine Director Herbert Mandl. But after mistakes by Julia Scheib and Stephanie Brunner, the first knockout duel against Sweden was also the last. Nevertheless, the ÖSV athletes enjoyed the spectacle. "We need a bit more distance," said Stefan Brennsteiner and specified: "Goal distance."
The Salzburg native was referring to a special characteristic of the parallel competition: The distance between the gates on the two courses is 18 meters, but giant slalom skis are used, which are designed for much greater distances. "If you don't get up to speed, it's really difficult to turn the skis. But that shouldn't be an excuse," said Brennsteiner after beating Fabian Ax Swartz in a personal duel.
"Definitely a cool competition"
"I was able to win my run, so it was a really cool thing, but it's going to be a bit gnawing. Above all, it always comes a bit late for me," commented the giant slalom specialist on the sixth place of the ÖSV team. "It could have been an initial spark for the entire World Championships. The ski festival started with a disappointment for us, but it doesn't mean that it will continue like this," said ÖSV sports director Mario Stecher. "Mistakes were made and they are quickly punished in this competition." Gold, silver and bronze went to Italy, Switzerland and Sweden.
Scheib and Brunner were dejected after the race. "Once you get a bit low in the steep slope, it becomes extremely difficult, I should have stayed a bit higher off the line," Scheib was self-critical after her stand-up in the steep slope. "It's definitely a cool competition. Whether the course setting and the steepness have to be like this is another question," said Brunner.
Brennsteiner and Co. quickly took to their heels
However, the ÖSV protagonists were convinced that the team competition had been enhanced by its inclusion in the opening ceremony, which was packed with musical acts. "The backdrop was fantastic. The team competition is an absolute mood maker for the start of a World Championships," said Stecher. "It was a brilliant start to this World Championships," said Mandl. Nevertheless, Brennsteiner, Scheib, Brunner, Dominik Raschner and substitutes Fabio Gstrein and Katharina Truppe wanted to put some distance between them relatively quickly - in this case in a figurative sense.
"I'll then spend the next three days preparing for the giant slalom on the Kitzsteinhorn or Maiskogel, then have another two or three days off and then I'll be back with a big grin on my face," said Brennsteiner, who comes from nearby Niedernsill. His special competition is not scheduled until Friday, February 14. "I'm going to take a break for a few days now, because I've actually been pretty down since Kitzbühel," said Raschner, who will be competing in the team combined next Wednesday and then the slalom. The women's giant slalom is scheduled for February 13.
