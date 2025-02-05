ÖSV ace annoyed: “It will gnaw a little”

"Definitely a cool competition"

"I was able to win my run, so it was a really cool thing, but it's going to be a bit gnawing. Above all, it always comes a bit late for me," commented the giant slalom specialist on the sixth place of the ÖSV team. "It could have been an initial spark for the entire World Championships. The ski festival started with a disappointment for us, but it doesn't mean that it will continue like this," said ÖSV sports director Mario Stecher. "Mistakes were made and they are quickly punished in this competition." Gold, silver and bronze went to Italy, Switzerland and Sweden.