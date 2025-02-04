Before U-committee hearing
Former Chancellor Schröder in hospital due to burnout
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) has undergone clinical treatment due to a burnout diagnosis. This was announced by Schröder's lawyer to the German Press Agency on request. Schröder was due to testify before the German sub-committee on the controversial Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline.
Most recently, in mid-January, Schröder's illness-related refusal to appear before the Schwerin state parliament's committee of inquiry into the construction of the controversial Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline fueled speculation about his state of health.
"Typical burnout syndrome"
In a statement provided to dpa for the committee of inquiry, his doctor attests that the 80-year-old politician has a "typical burnout syndrome with signs of profound exhaustion and a severe lack of energy". The former German chancellor also suffers from "concentration and memory difficulties as well as sleep disorders".
Schröder is "neither currently nor in the foreseeable future able to cope with the physical and mental strain of prolonged - especially public - questioning in a committee of inquiry". On behalf of the family, Schröder's lawyer expressly asked the public to respect the privacy of the sick man.
Controversy over Russia connection
Schröder will be 81 in April. Just over a week ago, the former German head of government (1998 to 2005), who became a lobbyist for the majority Russian companies behind the Nord Stream pipelines through the Baltic Sea after his chancellorship, canceled a testimony before the committee of inquiry in Schwerin for health reasons.
Since the Russian attack on Ukraine three years ago, the SPD leadership has ostracized the former party chairman because it accuses him of being too close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, expulsion proceedings against him failed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.