Au revoir! Dedic moves to the Cote d’Azur
After more than nine years in the city of Mozart, it's over: Amar Dedic is leaving FC Red Bull Salzburg with immediate effect and moving to the Cote d'Azur. The 22-year-old had wanted to leave the Bulls for some time, but they have now agreed a transfer with Olympique Marseille.
The sparrows whistled it from the rooftops, now it's official: Amar Dedic and FC Red Bull Salzburg are going their separate ways.
The full-back, who was no longer in the squad for the Cup quarter-final against LASK (1:2 after extra time) and was released for contract talks, is joining Olympique Marseille.
Dedic: Loan contract with Olympique Marseille
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the transfer fee is 1.5 million euros. However, as the "Krone" has learned, this is only a fraction of the sum that the Bulls can earn.
According to the report, there is an agreement between the clubs whereby Salzburg will receive an additional two-digit million sum if Dedic gets enough playing time. In total, the transfer fee would be around his market value of 15 million euros. In view of his mixed performances in recent months, this would be a highly lucrative deal for Salzburg.
Should Dedic, contrary to expectations, hardly make the grade in Marseille, the Bulls bosses have taken precautions and installed a buy-back clause with which they could bring the Bosnian back on the cheap (the sum is significantly lower than what Marseille are now paying).
More than nine years in Salzburg
Dedic, who was born in Zell am See, grew up in Styria and transferred from the Sturm youth academy to the Red Bull Academy in October 2015. He progressed through various youth teams there before getting his first taste of professional football at FC Liefering.
He pulled on the Salzburg jersey for the first time in September 2020, making his 26-minute appearance in the cup match at SW Bregenz (10:0). In total, Dedic made 95 appearances for the Bulls, scoring eight goals and providing 15 assists.
In the 2020/21 season, Dedic won the cup with Salzburg, and in 2022/23 he was presented with the championship trophy. The right-back was a regular for the Bulls in the autumn, but was repeatedly criticized for his inconsistent performances.
Dedic, who already wanted to leave the club in the summer, often expressed his dissatisfaction. The transfer to the Cote d'Azur was in line with the player's wishes.
