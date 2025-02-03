Pilot tests in the past two years

Based on pilot tests in February 2023 and February 2024, a package of measures was put together and implemented on Saturdays 21 December and 28 December. On the S16, the entry and exit ramps in the direction of Arlberg at the Bings junction, the exit ramp at the Braz-West half-junction, the entry ramp at the Braz-Ost half-junction and the entry ramp at the Langen junction (each in the direction of Arlberg) were closed. The aim was to make full use of the capacity on the S16 and to prevent traffic from taking alternative routes in the first place.