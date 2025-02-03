Interim results
The measures to prevent avoidance traffic in the Bludenz and Klostertal areas during the current winter season are proving effective, according to the municipalities, the state and Asfinag. Further closures are planned for the coming Saturdays.
The main routes to the ski resorts in Montafon and Arlberg are often congested in winter, especially on Saturdays. In the past, traffic jams on the Rheintalautobahn (A14) and the S16 have led to traffic diverting to the secondary road network and to heavy congestion in the residential areas of Bludenz and the Klostertal communities. On some winter Saturdays, 5000 vehicles (in 24 hours) travel on the Arlbergstraße (L97) in the direction of Arlberg, on "normal" Saturdays the figure is 1000.
Pilot tests in the past two years
Based on pilot tests in February 2023 and February 2024, a package of measures was put together and implemented on Saturdays 21 December and 28 December. On the S16, the entry and exit ramps in the direction of Arlberg at the Bings junction, the exit ramp at the Braz-West half-junction, the entry ramp at the Braz-Ost half-junction and the entry ramp at the Langen junction (each in the direction of Arlberg) were closed. The aim was to make full use of the capacity on the S16 and to prevent traffic from taking alternative routes in the first place.
After the measures proved effective, they will now also be in place on February 8, February 15, February 22, March 1 and March 8 (from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in good weather conditions). The closures may result in detours for locals. Destinations in the front Klostertal can be reached via the Bludenz-Ost junction and the L97. The Wald am Arlberg or St. Anton am Arlberg junctions are available as an alternative to the entry ramp at Langen for traffic heading towards Tyrol.
Metering traffic lights on the L97
As an accompanying measure, a metering traffic light is also planned on the L97 on the Saturdays mentioned to concentrate traffic at the entrance to Dalaas. In Langen, where the L97 meets the L197, hand signals are planned to make it easier to enter from Klösterle. In Bludenz, the town of Bludenz is implementing a ban on entering Klarenbrunnstraße in the direction of Klarenbrunn/Moos.
