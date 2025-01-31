Owner died
Dog mourns months in front of store: Princess helps
A touching story from Thailand: after his owner died, a dog waited for months outside a supermarket for his beloved master to return - many people shared his fate. Now he has been adopted by a real princess.
The loyal pet named "Moo Daeng" waited for several months in front of a 7-Eleven store in the province of Nakhon Ratchasima. His owner, a homeless man, often stayed there. He had lovingly cared for the four-legged friend until his death in November last year.
Numerous people followed the dog's fate on social media:
"Moo Daeng" could not come to terms with the loss afterwards and still waited daily at the spot where his master had liked to make himself comfortable with a red blanket and a soft toy. Neighbors and supermarket employees gave the faithful animal food and informed others with signs which foods were unsuitable for the dog. But for a long time, no one was willing to take the four-legged friend into their home.
However, the touching story was diligently shared on social media - until it even reached the royal palace. Princess Siribha Chudabhorn heard about the fate of "Moo Daeng" and decided to help. Initially, she offered financial support for the stray's medical care. When no one wanted to take in the dog despite the offer, she finally adopted him herself.
Princess Siribha Chudabhorn is active in animal welfare:
Princess: dog was suffering from depression
"'Moo Daeng' is suffering from severe depression because he lost his beloved owner," the princess, who is known for her commitment to animal welfare, told the press, describing his condition. "I understand his grief, because I have lived with such a loss myself for many years," she continued. She promised that she would take good care of the dog, love him and give him a safe home. The four-legged friend will move to the royal residence in Chiang Mai after a medical check-up.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
