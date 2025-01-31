Dog mourns months in front of store: Princess helps

Princess: dog was suffering from depression

"'Moo Daeng' is suffering from severe depression because he lost his beloved owner," the princess, who is known for her commitment to animal welfare, told the press, describing his condition. "I understand his grief, because I have lived with such a loss myself for many years," she continued. She promised that she would take good care of the dog, love him and give him a safe home. The four-legged friend will move to the royal residence in Chiang Mai after a medical check-up.