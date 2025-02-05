Top donation for animal welfare through Attersee artwork

Refuge for animals in need

"We are overwhelmed by the large donation that the Attersee artwork 'Mai Wolf' was able to raise," says Alexios Wiklund, press spokesman for the Austrian Animal Welfare Association. "Thanks to this support, we can continue to improve the living conditions of our animals at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau." The Assisi Farm in Stockerau is at the heart of the Austrian Animal Welfare Association. Animals in need are given appropriate care and attention here. From dogs and cats to goats and ponies - the farm is a safe haven for many.