Picture for Assisi-Hof
Top donation for animal welfare through Attersee artwork
Art can make the world a better place, as demonstrated by the action of artist Christian Ludwig Attersee, who supports the work of the Austrian Animal Welfare Association with his wolf portrait "Mai Wolf", which was donated by a major donor. The proceeds will benefit the animals at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau.
In keeping with the motto "art meets animal welfare", the painter donated a wolf portrait and 175 hand-signed prints to the Austrian Animal Welfare Association. The painting was handed over to the Viennese internist Dr. Christian Muschitz, who received the original for a particularly generous donation, at a ceremony in Attersee's studio. The total proceeds from the art campaign will go to the Assisi-Hof in Stockerau, where around 80 rescued animals will find a loving home.
Refuge for animals in need
"We are overwhelmed by the large donation that the Attersee artwork 'Mai Wolf' was able to raise," says Alexios Wiklund, press spokesman for the Austrian Animal Welfare Association. "Thanks to this support, we can continue to improve the living conditions of our animals at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau." The Assisi Farm in Stockerau is at the heart of the Austrian Animal Welfare Association. Animals in need are given appropriate care and attention here. From dogs and cats to goats and ponies - the farm is a safe haven for many.
Working together for animal welfare
Christian Ludwig Attersee, who felt a deep connection to animal welfare throughout his life, dedicated the painting "Mai Wolf" to the animals at Assisi-Hof. Inspired by a visit to the farm, he created the artwork as a symbol of the beauty and value of all living creatures. "I fell into a positive animal welfare world at Assisi-Hof," emphasized the artist at the handover.
Attersee admirer and animal lover
Dr. Christian Muschitz, a great admirer of Attersee's work and a passionate animal lover, secured the original. "For me, the wolf is a symbol of teamwork and social strength. This inspiring principle reminds us of the importance of respect, solidarity and mutual support - values that are also indispensable in animal welfare," explained Muschitz.
Prints for animal lovers
Even though the original painting has been sold, other animal lovers still have the opportunity to support the campaign. Hand-signed and numbered prints of the wolf portrait "Mai Wolf" are still available. All proceeds go directly to the Assisi farm and help to give animals in need a better life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.