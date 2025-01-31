Blood refresher
Young lynx “Janus” released into the wild in the national park
The young lynx cub "Janus" was released into the wild in the Kalkalpen National Park today. Hopes are now pinned on the magnificent animal that it will finally produce offspring again. The lynx project has suffered a number of setbacks in recent years.
At 4 a.m. on Friday, the door to freedom opened for "Janus". Around 30 eyewitnesses watched as the young male lynx carefully and quietly toddled out of the cage. "We watched devoutly as he first looked carefully to the right and left, and then suddenly turned left onto an embankment. He then disappeared into the forest," says Josef Forstinger, Director of the Kalkalpen National Park.
Enormous offspring worries
Fitted with a transmitter collar, the Kuder is seen as a great hope for the future of the national park's lynx project. There have been no offspring there since 2018. One of the main reasons for this is probably that the two females and two males still alive are genetically too closely related. "We urgently need a blood replenishment," emphasizes Forstinger.
"Janus", who was born on May 22, 2023, grew up in a natural enclosure in the wild cat village of Hütscherode in Hörselberg-Hainich (Thuringia). "He has spent the past few months in a protected release enclosure without human contact and has been prepared for life in the wild," explains Forstinger.
Carpathian DNA
Theoretically, the young lynx could reproduce as early as the next breeding season in March. "He has Carpathian DNA," explains the National Park Director.
The reintroduction of "Janus" was also urgently needed because there is no trace of his predecessor "Norik". The costs for the reintroduction are in the five-figure range. Forstinger: "After about a year and a half, the transmitter will no longer be sending data. By then, we should know what its movement radius looks like so that we can continue to monitor it using photo traps."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
