The line-up: How Red Bull Salzburg will start!

Red Bull Salzburg want to say a conciliatory farewell to the top flight today. The chance of promotion is already gone before the home duel with Atletico, but the ÖFB Cup duel at LASK on Sunday is therefore not of any greater significance. "I would say that both are very important games. Against Atletico, it's still about reputation and financial matters," said Salzburg's sporting director Rouven Schröder.