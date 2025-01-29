Plans in Germany
Criminals could lose their citizenship
Naturalized citizens in Germany are to lose their German citizenship if they commit serious crimes. A motion to this effect was passed in the Bundestag on Wednesday. The result of the vote was close: 348 MPs supported the motion, 345 voted against.
Ten other MPs abstained. The motion was supported by the right-wing populist AfD (Alternative for Germany) and the conservative CDU/CSU. The current governing parties, the SPD and the Greens, had already voiced criticism in advance. They fear a "crumbling of the firewall" against right-wing populists.
The motion also calls for migrants to be turned away at Germany's borders. However, the motion is not binding for the actions of the federal government.
Migration main topic in election campaign
The Bundestag election campaign in Germany is currently focusing on migration. This is due to the fact that foreigners are suspected in many recent attacks, such as the attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg in December and the knife attack in Aschaffenburg last Wednesday.
Last week in Aschaffenburg, an Afghan man who was required to leave the country stabbed a boy from a kindergarten group and a man. The toddler who was killed had Moroccan roots. The second person killed was a 41-year-old father who stood between the attacker and the child. Other people were seriously injured, including a two-year-old girl from Syria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
