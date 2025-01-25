Kickl present via video
Musk supports AfD at election campaign launch
Once again, the richest man in the world has drummed up support for the right-wing populist AfD. Tech billionaire Elon Musk joined the German party's election campaign kick-off via video. Also virtual was FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, who was announced as "one of our party's very best friends".
At the party's official election campaign kick-off in Halle (Saale), the Trump adviser and Tesla boss was connected live from the USA at the beginning of party leader Alice Weidel's speech.
Musk criticized "focus on past guilt"
The AfD is the best hope for Germany, he said. Being proud to be German is okay. "Fight for a great future for Germany," Musk said to the cheers of what the party said were around 4,500 AfD supporters at the trade fair in Halle. The entrepreneur lamented that there was "too much focus on past guilt" and that this had to be left behind. Children should not be guilty for the sins of their great-grandparents, he said and called for optimism. In his opinion, Weidel would be very good for Germany as Chancellor. The AfD has his full support and - he believes - also the support of the Trump administration.
Weidel thanked the US government under Donald Trump with best wishes and his campaign slogan "Make America great again". She later added "Make Germany great again".
Before Christmas, Musk caused a great deal of unrest in the German election campaign with his statement that only the AfD could save Germany and with a later live conversation with party leader and chancellor candidate Weidel. Critics accuse him of using his enormous reach on his platform X to influence the outcome of the general election.
Kicklis "feverishly involved"in the election campaign
Kickl, Austria's probable next chancellor, also spoke out via video. "We are rooting for you in this election campaign," said the FPÖ politician, referring to the AfD and FPÖ as partners. The AfD is the only party that listens to the people, he said. He described Weidel as a fighter. "You are vastly superior to all your opponents in every respect," said Kickl.
Weidel: Voters want a blue-black coalition
In her speech, Weidel criticized the current migration, economic and energy policies. She said to the CDU: "Dear CDU, tear down the undemocratic firewalls. The voters want a blue-black coalition in the Federal Republic of Germany." Shouts of "Alice, Alice" and "Alice for Germany" echoed through the hall. "Let's make the AfD strong, and ideally let's overtake the CDU," Weidel shouted at the end of her speech. An election commercial was also shown in which she recites the Federal Chancellor's oath of office.
"Let's make sure we remain uncomfortable"
The AfD presented itself confidently at the campaign event with speeches, clips and show elements. Weidel's co-party leader Tino Chrupalla said that the aim of the upcoming federal election should be to become at least the second strongest party. He received a lot of cheers for the statement: "Let's remain difficult to educate, and let's remain securely uncomfortable" - which is probably an allusion to the formulation of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which observes three state associations of the AfD as "securely right-wing extremist" and the entire party as a suspected right-wing extremist case.
The event was accompanied by protests. The police spoke of 8000 demonstrators on site. Several gatherings were registered. There were also clashes on the sidelines. At one point, a group of cyclists dressed in black tried to get to the exhibition grounds. According to a dpa reporter, the police intervened harshly and stopped them.
