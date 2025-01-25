Musk supports AfD at election campaign launch

Musk criticized "focus on past guilt"

The AfD is the best hope for Germany, he said. Being proud to be German is okay. "Fight for a great future for Germany," Musk said to the cheers of what the party said were around 4,500 AfD supporters at the trade fair in Halle. The entrepreneur lamented that there was "too much focus on past guilt" and that this had to be left behind. Children should not be guilty for the sins of their great-grandparents, he said and called for optimism. In his opinion, Weidel would be very good for Germany as Chancellor. The AfD has his full support and - he believes - also the support of the Trump administration.