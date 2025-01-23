1057 men in 14 hours
Bonnie Blue’s husband furious after sex record
British woman Bonnie Blue (25) claims to have broken a strange world record: she claims to have had sex with 1057 men in just 14 hours. Even though she is married. Her husband, however, is anything but thrilled.
"When she reached 1,000, there were still 57 in the queue for Bonnie to satisfy before the end of the 12-hour day," her PR team confirmed to The Sun. While the OnlyFans star claimed that her husband had always supported her in her career in the sex industry, the opposite now seems to be the case. Her confidant Ollie Davidson is said to be furious with Bonnie. He wants nothing more to do with her. "It's shocking that she's doing this to be famous, we feel so sorry for him," say mutual friends.
Many people still can't understand her life story. From the age of 15, Bonnie dated the talented rugby player, who later went to the prestigious Trent College in Nottingham. "Both she and Ollie were young when they met, but they were close and had big plans for their lives together. It was a very stable relationship, which is quite unusual at that age," a friend reveals.
After the wedding came the adult industry
Thanks to the financial support of her boyfriend's parents, Bonnie then settled down with Ollie in a 250,000 pound (approx. 300,000 euro) semi-detached house near Nottingham. The current OnlyFans model initially worked in recruitment. But the Brit wanted to aim high. After their wedding in 2022, the couple moved to the Gold Coast in Australia. There she began her first experiments as a camgirl.
She is said to have been encouraged by none other than her husband. He gave her the confidence she needed to enter the adult industry, the 25-year-old gushed in a podcast at the beginning of the year. She actually thought she wasn't pretty enough and that people wouldn't want to see her. Ollie cheered her on at the time: "No, you're beautiful. Do it."
"We wanted more out of life"
But why would someone do something like that? "Back then, we didn't want to work from Monday to Friday. We wanted more out of life. We were aware that we wouldn't get more out of life if we didn't continue to develop," the model searched for an explanation. As they became more and more famous, their erotic activities became more and more extreme. As a result, the couple separated - the divorce is currently being finalized.
Will the record be followed by remorse?
Despite the broken partnership, Bonnie has no regrets about the record, as she admitted shortly afterwards in the podcast "Getting There": "It's changed my life so much. I've never seen my family so happy. I've never seen myself so happy when I look in the mirror. I'm so proud of what I've achieved and what I'm going to achieve."
