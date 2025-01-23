More nursery nurses on duty than ever before

Currently 233 vacancies

On Thursday, the state platform ooe-kindernet.at still listed 233 vacancies - 157 for pedagogical specialists and 76 for assistants. However, the trend towards being able to recruit more staff is increasing, says Haberlander. She attributes this to the "Pact for Upper Austria's Children's Region", which has been in effect since 2023 and was put together together with the Association of Towns and Municipalities and the trade unions.