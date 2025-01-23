Staff shortage cushioned
More nursery nurses on duty than ever before
In the past, the "Krone" has repeatedly reported on hair-raising conditions in childcare facilities. But now the tide seems to be turning: In the past two years, the state has been able to hire a total of 1700 additional employees in kindergartens and crèches.
"Situation at nurseries is worrying"; "Staff shortage is increasingly affecting nurseries": With reports like these, the "Krone" drew attention to problems due to a lack of staff in child education and care facilities (KBBE) not so long ago.
More than 13,000 employees
However, ahead of tomorrow's Day of Elementary Education, the responsible Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander (ÖVP) announced something of a trend reversal on Thursday. Over the past two years, it has been possible to recruit around 1700 additional employees in kindergartens, crèches and after-school care centers. With a total of more than 13,000 employees, the number of staff has reached an all-time high in Upper Austria.
With improved framework conditions - higher salaries, smaller groups and more support - we have been able to recruit around 1700 additional employees in the last two years.
Bildungsreferentin LH-Stellvertreterin Christine Haberlander (ÖVP)
Currently 233 vacancies
On Thursday, the state platform ooe-kindernet.at still listed 233 vacancies - 157 for pedagogical specialists and 76 for assistants. However, the trend towards being able to recruit more staff is increasing, says Haberlander. She attributes this to the "Pact for Upper Austria's Children's Region", which has been in effect since 2023 and was put together together with the Association of Towns and Municipalities and the trade unions.
Package of measures put together
This includes measures such as increased starting salaries (more than 3,300 euros for teachers, more than 2,600 for assistants), more regulated preparation time and more leave for assistants. In the next step, kindergarten group sizes are to be reduced from 23 to 22 from next September, and then to 21 children by 2028.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
