The bankruptcy also hit the wrong Habsburg

In the 1990s, Habsburg laundries were still represented in several cities in Austria. When the large chain had to close, employees took over individual branches. All of them retained the Habsburg name in one way or another. In Salzburg alone, there was one Wäscherei Habsburg GmbH and one Reinigung Habsburg GmbH. One closed just over a year ago, the other three years ago. Now Habsburg Wäscherei-Reinigung GmbH has followed the two due to insolvency.