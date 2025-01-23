Vorteilswelt
Laundry mix-up

The bankruptcy also hit the wrong Habsburg

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 07:00

In the city of Salzburg, several Habsburg laundries recently slipped into bankruptcy. Customers of the last remaining dry cleaner of the same name were astonished. But the four branches are still open.

0 Kommentare

Martin Rauter is used to a lot. He has seen a lot of dirty laundry over the past decades. It's his business. The 45-year-old runs four dry-cleaning branches in the city of Salzburg and soon plans to open a fifth. Recently, however, his expansion course has hit a snag.

Last week, Habsburg Wäscherei-Reinigung GmbH in Salzburg filed for bankruptcy. Even if the bankruptcy did not affect Rauter's branches, he felt the effects. This is because his four laundry businesses operate under almost the same company name. However, Rauter runs them as a sole proprietorship, not as a limited company.

Wrong company, right homepage: Rauter has been fighting for more than a year to get the provider of his website to change the legal notice.
Wrong company, right homepage: Rauter has been fighting for more than a year to get the provider of his website to change the legal notice.
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

"People were queuing up"
"Customers have been calling us and asking what's going on," says the Salzburg native. "People were queuing up at the Europark store to get their clothes. They were afraid they wouldn't be able to get them." The laundry manager is convinced that the similarity of names is to blame.

There are still four Habsburg dry cleaners in the city of Salzburg.
There are still four Habsburg dry cleaners in the city of Salzburg.
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

In the 1990s, Habsburg laundries were still represented in several cities in Austria. When the large chain had to close, employees took over individual branches. All of them retained the Habsburg name in one way or another. In Salzburg alone, there was one Wäscherei Habsburg GmbH and one Reinigung Habsburg GmbH. One closed just over a year ago, the other three years ago. Now Habsburg Wäscherei-Reinigung GmbH has followed the two due to insolvency.

Martin Rauter, who holds the word and image rights for Habsburg Wäscherei und Reinigung, was involved in the companies. He has been struggling with the risk of confusion and the consequences for years. "Our website still has an incorrect legal notice. The provider refuses to change it, even though we are undoubtedly not the limited company."

But one thing is certain: Rauter is now the last remaining Habsburg in Salzburg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
