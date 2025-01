Quarterfinals! Sabalenka continues to dominate

Neither player conceded a point on their own serve in the first three games, but four forehand errors from Andreeva gave Sabalenka a break for 3:1. The top seed took the first set in 25 minutes. In the second set, she managed another break to make it 2:1 after Andreeva had double faulted twice. Andreeva managed to put Sabalenka's serve under pressure at 3:2, but an ace and a drop shot helped the US Open winner to fend off the only three break points she had in the competition.