TV investor in court for defrauding millions

Lenders and bank also deceived

However, this was not the only act of fraud. He also allegedly presented falsified documents to a lender in 2014. The loss: 6.25 million euros. Four years later, he also fibbed to the bank, stating that he had 500 million euros in Luxembourg. The result was two Austrian accounts with an overdraft limit of two and a half million euros. "The defendant completely exhausted this and owed it to the bank," said the public prosecutor.