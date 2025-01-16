High pressure ensures dry weather in Austria

Friday will generally continue with high pressure and plenty of sunshine. In the lowlands there will often be early morning fog, but this will mostly clear. The fog will persist in the eastern lowlands, the Danube region and the Lake Constance area. The wind will blow weakly from east to south, and in the Danube region it will freshen moderately at times. Early temperatures will be between minus ten and zero degrees, with daytime highs between zero and five degrees.