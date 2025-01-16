Up to minus 10 degrees
High pressure ensures dry weather in Austria
An area of high pressure will ensure dry weather in Austria in the coming days. During the day, temperatures will clearly climb into the plus range, but in the morning it will remain freezing cold.
Friday will generally continue with high pressure and plenty of sunshine. In the lowlands there will often be early morning fog, but this will mostly clear. The fog will persist in the eastern lowlands, the Danube region and the Lake Constance area. The wind will blow weakly from east to south, and in the Danube region it will freshen moderately at times. Early temperatures will be between minus ten and zero degrees, with daytime highs between zero and five degrees.
It will also be very sunny throughout the country on Saturday from the early hours due to the influence of high pressure. In the lowlands, flat patches of fog are to be expected in places, which will mostly clear in the morning. The wind will blow weakly to moderately from the east to southeast. Early temperatures will reach minus ten to minus two degrees, daytime highs one to six degrees, with the warmest temperatures in the middle altitudes.
Sunday: High pressure will continue to prevail. This means that there will again be some fog patches in the lowlands, with sunshine prevailing away from the fog. The wind will blow weakly to moderately from east to south, picking up at times, especially in the Danube region. Early temperatures will range from minus ten to minus two degrees, with daytime highs of two to nine degrees depending on the sun and fog.
On Monday , decreasing high pressure and the passage of a weak disturbance will result in dense medium to high cloud cover and subdued sunshine at times in almost all parts of the country. The wind will blow weakly from different directions. Early temperatures: minus eight to minus one degree, daytime highs: three to eight degrees.
According to Geosphere Austria, medium-high clouds will continue to provide subdued sunshine on Tuesday . Especially in the eastern half of Austria, these will be denser and last longer. It will remain largely dry. The wind will mostly blow only weakly from southerly to westerly directions. Early temperatures will range from minus seven to zero degrees, with daytime highs of plus two to seven degrees.
