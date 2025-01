Hartberg loan out second Salzburg player

As already reported by the "Krone", left-back Raphael Hofer is going to Hartberg on loan. The Liefering player did not make any appearances for the Bulls, but played a total of 56 times for the second division club. The 21-year-old should get more match practice in the Bundesliga with the East Styrians in the spring. The Upper Austrian was loaned out to Blau-Weiß Linz in the fall of 2023, but only made six appearances there.