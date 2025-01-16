Usurious locksmith service
A whopping 333 euros for one minute’s work
There is always trouble with overpriced locksmiths - the Chamber of Commerce is aware of this problem and warns against numerous dubious rip-offs. In particular, 0800 numbers that are listed high up on Google should be avoided.
Monday morning, Peter S. from Neunkirchen is in a hurry. He quickly takes the garbage downstairs - and the door slams shut. And the key is in the apartment, of course. In his hectic rush, S. contacted the first emergency locksmith service he found on Google. "They came pretty quickly and also explained the costs involved fairly and in advance," says the customer.
High amount for one minute of time
He only really realized afterwards that the amount of 333.60 euros turned out to be quite high and S. is now annoyed about it. Especially considering the amount of time it actually took. "The gentleman unpacked his tools - just a hook - pushed the door back briefly, drove the hook into the lock and the door was open in less than a minute," says Mr. S.
Avoid 0800 numbers at all costs
The Chamber of Commerce has known about these horrendous sums for a long time and is fighting against them with a lot of educational work. They have also heard of even higher amounts than Mr. S. has paid.
Harald Schinnerl, Lower Austrian regional guild master of metal technicians, warns against locksmith services that appear at the top of a Google search. "You can often recognize them by the typical 0800 number," says Schinnerl and advises: "It's better to hire companies that have the 'unlocker seal of approval'."
The nearest reputable unlocking service can then be easily found via the Chamber of Commerce's Company A-Z or the "Mein Aufsperrdienst" app.
Regional provider would have cost 150 euros
Peter S. is doubly annoyed. Only later did he see that an information sheet with the telephone numbers of two local locksmiths was posted in his stairwell. And an inquiry at a Neunkirchen company revealed that if he had called there, he would have paid only 150 euros for the same service.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.