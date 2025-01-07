In a state of emergency
Violent winter storm hits the USA: several dead
A violent winter storm has blanketed large parts of the eastern United States with snowfall and icy conditions. At least five people were killed in storm-related accidents. Many government offices and schools remain closed and people have stocked up on supplies. Record-breaking storm expected. A state of emergency was declared in six states.
From Ohio to the capital Washington, millions of US citizens were affected on Monday and hindered in their daily work or travel plans. Around 350,000 people were without power in nine states, including Missouri, Kentucky and Virginia.
Thousands of flights canceled
According to the websites FlightAware and Poweroutage.us, more than 1,800 flights were canceled and hundreds more were delayed. In some places, temperatures were expected to plummet to minus 18 degrees Celsius.
The governors of Kentucky, Missouri, Virginia and Maryland declared a state of emergency in their states and urged residents to stay at home.
Washington covered in snow
Warnings also apply to the capital Washington. It has been cold but dry there for the past few days. In the morning, people woke up to a snow-covered city.
In view of the warnings, some had already stocked up on canned goods days ago, as could be seen in supermarkets at the weekend. According to the national weather service, the snow could be up to 40 centimetres high in remote areas. Federal offices remain closed.
Numerous schools closed
Police across the country reported hundreds of car accidents on slippery roads, with many drivers stuck in their cars in the driving snow. "Please, please, please, stay at home! This is not the time to look at the scenery," warned a highway patrol officer in Kansas. Numerous schools remained closed as a precaution.
We're seeing way too many accidents out there from people who don't need to be on the road. Stay inside.
Kentuckys Gouverneur Andy Beshear
Record snowfall expected
Kansas and Missouri were hit particularly hard, with up to 25 centimetres of snow falling. In some regions, the heaviest snowfall in a decade is expected, according to the weather service. People would have to be prepared for "considerable disruption to daily life", for example due to black ice. In some places, temperatures were measured at ten degrees below zero - with temperature drops of up to 15 degrees. In Kentucky, snow plows and other emergency vehicles even got stuck.
State of emergency in several states
Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for Kentucky in order to provide more resources and, if necessary, deploy the National Guard to support the emergency services. This also applied in six other states: Virginia, West Virginia, Arkansas, Missouri, Maryland and parts of New Jersey.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
