Creative protest: Georgia dances the resistance

Over 500 people were arrested and more than 350 injured, including a 22-year-old who is in a coma. "One death could dramatically exacerbate the situation," Tsiklauri warned. The protests have spread throughout the country. "For the first time, people are not only taking to the streets in Tbilisi, but also in cities such as Batumi and Kutaisi," she reports. The mobilization of older people is particularly impressive. "My 83-year-old grandmother says she is protesting for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and many other older people are carrying placards with inscriptions such as: "We are not babushkas, we are babas." They are not intimidated by anything."