Creative protest: Georgia dances the resistance
Georgia is protesting! Against the pro-Russian government and the threat of autocracy, for freedom and democracy. The regime reacted with violence and propaganda. But the protest continues. And is becoming ever more creative.
For more than a month, people in Georgia have been taking to the streets against the pro-Russian government. The protests escalated after the controversial parliamentary elections, which were overshadowed by allegations of manipulation. "There were reports and videos of election manipulation, such as bundles of ballot papers being thrown into ballot boxes," explains activist Nini Tsiklauri in an interview with Krone.
The election commission, which was responsible for counting the votes, acted under the influence of the pro-Russian government. People were particularly angry about the announcement that EU accession talks would be postponed until 2028. "This not only contradicts the election promises, but also the constitution, which commits Georgia to the EU and NATO course."
Over 500 people were arrested and more than 350 injured, including a 22-year-old who is in a coma. "One death could dramatically exacerbate the situation," Tsiklauri warned. The protests have spread throughout the country. "For the first time, people are not only taking to the streets in Tbilisi, but also in cities such as Batumi and Kutaisi," she reports. The mobilization of older people is particularly impressive. "My 83-year-old grandmother says she is protesting for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and many other older people are carrying placards with inscriptions such as: "We are not babushkas, we are babas." They are not intimidated by anything."
As his first official act, the pro-Russian new Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili, who was sworn in on Sunday, signed 28 laws that have shaken the country. These include regulations that make it possible to arrest people indiscriminately in order to prevent possible future misdemeanors. "It's absurd," says Tsiklauri. "Glasses are banned, masks are banned."
What is happening in Georgia is more than just protest. It is an expression of resistance against a government that seems to be steering the country towards a totalitarian regime. "Protest is the only thing we have left - and people know that. We can't afford not to take to the streets," says Tsiklauri emphatically.
But the government's repression is not only reflected in violence. "That has decreased. But the propaganda machine ramped up," explains Tsiklauri. Protesters were marginalized and their concerns ridiculed.
According to Tsiklauri, this was not successful. For example, former president Salome Zurabishvili was invited to Trump's inauguration - not the incumbent president. A bitter pill for the pro-Russian rulers of the Georgian Dream party. They believed Trump was on their side.
The protest is getting more creative every day. Artists find a new slogan every day. Shortly before Christmas, the Georgian National Ballet "Sukhishvili" performed the traditional combat dance "Khorumi" in Tbilisi. "It was incredibly emotional," says Tsiklauri. "Young women led the dance, although it is traditionally led by men in combat gear. It was a powerful symbol of the fight against evil."
Opera singer Anita Rachvelishvili also brought the spirit of the protests to the streets by singing live in front of demonstrators on the street. "Culture is a central part of our resistance," emphasizes Tsiklauri. Nevertheless, the challenges remain huge. "We are moving more and more towards a totalitarian regime," warns Tsiklauri. All institutions, apart from the opposition media, are already occupied by the ruling party. "Our economy cannot sustain this government for long," says Tsiklauri. But despite the threats and setbacks, she remains hopeful. "The protest is not just a fight against the government. It's a fight for our future - and we're not giving up."
