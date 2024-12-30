What 2025 will bring
Two new Bim lines and closed subways
Public transport users in Vienna have an eventful year ahead of them. Two new streetcar lines are coming, as well as partial closures of the subway due to construction work. The price of the annual pass will remain the same, but it will be more difficult to cancel it.
Let's start with the subway. There are interruptions here due to renovations.
- U1: Platform work continues in Kagran. From March to July, trains in the direction of Oberlaa will run through the station without stopping.
- U4: Partial closure in summer. No trains will run between Schottenring and Friedensbrücke because the tunnel ceiling is being renewed. There are replacement buses. And: From mid-January to the end of February, only every second train will run to Heiligenstadt.
- U6: The line will be fitted with new points between Spittelau and Jägerstraße during the semester break and the fall break. This means that it will be split in two during this period. According to Wiener Linien, line 33 will then also run between Josefstädter Straße and Jägerstraße at weekends and in the evenings. From spring, the Tscherttegasse stop will be modernized. During this time, one side of the station will be cut through at a time.
Let's move on to the streetcar. Two new lines will open in the fall of 2025.
- Line 12 will run from the U6 Josefstädter Straße via the U4 Friedensbrücke to the Nordbahnviertel.
- The new line 27 will connect Strebersdorf with the U2 Aspern Nord.
Of course, tracks will also be renewed. There will therefore be restrictions here:
- Lines 46 and 52 will be partially routed over the route of the 49. The third district will have new tracks on Landstraßer Hauptstraße and in Schlachthausgasse. Consequences: Detour and line closures.
- In Floridsdorf, tracks are replaced in the Franz-Jonas-Platz area and in Schloßhofer Straße.
- The excavators are also moving in on Jörgerstraße. From Elterleinplatz, the 43 will be diverted in the direction of Gersthof and the 9 will be shortened to Rosensteingasse. The intervals of lines 2 and 44 will be increased.
- Some of the ring routes will have to be rerouted due to reconstruction work.
There are no major changes to the buses. The price of the annual public transport pass will remain stable, but it will be more difficult to cancel it.
Until now, you could cancel the card at any time by paying 22 euros. From January onwards, a cancellation is only valid after seven months. Exceptions: Unemployment, moving away from Vienna.
