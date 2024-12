E-scooter rider hit by car: Witnesses wanted

The accident happened at around 2.15 p.m. on the Feldkirch Reichsstraße in the direction of Rankweil. The 24-year-old e-scooter driver was just about to continue straight ahead on Reichsstraße in the direction of Bruderhofstraße when, just at that moment, a car swerved to the right to stay on Reichsstraße - a collision occurred and the e-scooter driver fell onto the asphalt.