Former Red Bull Salzburg candidate has to go

This new start was initially crowned with success. After the eighth matchday, the "Irons" were in fourth place in the table. This was followed by a serious slump. Union (with the ÖFB legionnaires Christopher Trimmel and Leopold Querfeldt) did not win a single game of their last eight matches. "After a thorough analysis of the season so far, we are convinced that a significant change is necessary to reverse the trend," explained managing director Horst Heldt.