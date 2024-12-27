2 more injured
Two women killed in England at Christmas
Two women have been killed in a violent attack at Christmas in the UK. A man and a teenager were seriously injured on December 25 in the town of Milton Keynes, north of London, according to police.
Investigators arrested a 49-year-old man. The people involved are said to have known each other. Investigators were called to a residential building on Christmas Day because of a suspected knife attack, according to the police report.
Two victims taken to hospital
Two women, aged 24 and 38, died at the scene, Thames Valley Police said. A teenager and a man aged between 20 and 30 were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The suspect is being investigated for murder and attempted murder. The background is still unclear.
Neighbors reported, according to "The Sun", that at first he thought the people in the house were just "fooling around" - until "screaming and shouting" was heard. Shortly afterwards, a witness heard "shouting and screaming". "At around 6 p.m., a woman came down from the balcony and screamed: 'I can't breathe, I can't breathe'," the witness is quoted as saying. She was stabbed in the chest and head.
A dog was also injured in the bloody attack - according to neighbors, it also suffered stab wounds. The animal was taken to the vet, but did not survive the attack.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.