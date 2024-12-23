Thieves take everything
“Everything that was worth anything is gone!”
It was supposed to be a wonderful vacation and then a great Christmas and 30th birthday for the daughter. But then the thieves came.
It was supposed to be a few days at Lake Balaton with their daughter, son-in-law and newborn grandson. Until the mother-in-law called: The family home had been broken into.
Erich K. drove home - to find that all the family's belongings had been ransacked. Unfortunately, the family had a lot of cash at home because they wanted to renovate in the coming year. 60,000 euros were hidden in the cupboard.
The son-in-law's savings were also in the house. He and his daughter Conny had recently moved to Mönchhof from Switzerland. His 22,000 francs are also gone. Plus the money for the newborn baby from Urlis, grandma and friends. Plus the engagement ring and other jewelry.
"Everything that was worth anything is gone. Photovoltaic system, heat pump and Australian vacation canceled," Erich K. is shocked.
His daughter was celebrating her 30th birthday on December 24. The party was also canceled. None of the family feel like celebrating.
Did anyone know that there was so much money in the house and that the family was gone? "It's possible that someone saw us loading the suitcases into the car," says K.
Incidentally, the family dog is a Cane Corso. "It was normally looked after by my mother-in-law in the house. This time he was staying with her for the first time...."
