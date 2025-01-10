Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hiking in Styria

Snowshoe tobogganing in the Seetal Alps

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 11:00

Up on snowshoes and back down on a toboggan: Alpine snowshoe enjoyment with an extra portion of fun awaits us on this hike with Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti.

0 Kommentare

Combining a snowshoe hike with a toboggan ride is a special winter experience. In the Seetal Alps, the toboggan rental at the Naturfreundehaus Winterleitenhütte offers the perfect opportunity to combine these two activities.

The two "Krone" hiking experts (Bild: Weges )
The two "Krone" hiking experts
(Bild: Weges )

The tour can be extended depending on your fitness level and experience, as the alpine landscape around the two cirque lakes is a magnificent area. After the hike, a toboggan ride on the groomed run is the perfect end to a successful winter's day.

Conclusion: Snowshoe tobogganing - really fun!

Up on snowshoes and back down on a toboggan! (Bild: Weges )
Up on snowshoes and back down on a toboggan!
(Bild: Weges )

We start at Gasthof Schmelzhütte (1546 m), walk up the asphalt road and keep right at the crossroads. Shortly afterwards, we reach the start of the hiking trail.

The marked path leads slightly uphill through the forest and past the toboggan run and ice rink.

Via the "Sterngassl" forest aisle, we hike uphill - a little steeper at times - to the Kleiner Winterleitensee (1780 m) and the Winterleitenhütte. We stay on the right side of the lake and follow the hiking trail to the open slopes, where we keep slightly to the right uphill.

Lonely tracks in the snow (Bild: Weges )
Lonely tracks in the snow
(Bild: Weges )

Our landmark is a small hut (1840 m) above the tree line. From here, we have a beautiful view of the Großer Winterleitensee, which lies directly in front of us as a snow-covered surface.

Data & facts

  • Hiking data: 3.2 km/ 310 m elevation gain/ walking time approx. 2 h.
  • Requirements: easy terrain with steeper sections; GPX track an advantage.
  • Starting point: Schmelzhütte, 8750 Judenburg, Ossach 37.
  • Refreshment stops: Schmelzhütte, 03578/8240; Winterleitenhütte (toboggan rental), 03578/8210, info: winterleiten.com.
  • Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.

The way back depends on visibility and orientation, whereby the cirque threshold between the lakes is a beautiful area.

After a few meters on the eastern shore of the Kleiner Winterleitensee, we reach the Winterleitenhütte and return by sledge - almost to the starting point.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisabeth Zienitzer
Elisabeth Zienitzer
Porträt von Silvia Sarcletti
Silvia Sarcletti
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf