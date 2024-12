Handball team loses last game of the year

With a win, the handball players from UHC Salzburg would have spent the turn of the year in third place in the HLA Challenge. However, their visit to Traun was not a success, as the team from Mozartstadt lost 34:39 (15:17). "It wasn't a good game from us right from the start. We didn't really get a grip in defense and missed far too many chances in attack with a total of 22 missed shots and ten further technical errors," complained UHC coach Herbert Wagner.