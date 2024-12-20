Baumgartner is “Footballer of the Year” for the first time

Baumgartner 2024 with "world record goal"

However, Baumgartner owes the Footballer of the Year award not only to his performances at Leipzig, but probably first and foremost to his appearances in the national team. This year, the 25-year-old became the first Austrian team player since Hans Krankl in 1976 to score in five consecutive international matches, and he also scored after 6.3 seconds in a 2-0 win over Slovakia in a test in Bratislava on March 23, thus scoring a "world record goal", namely the fastest goal ever scored in an international match.