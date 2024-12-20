Special award
Baumgartner is “Footballer of the Year” for the first time
Austria's Footballer of the Year 2024 is Christoph Baumgartner. The Lower Austrian won the poll of the twelve Bundesliga coaches conducted by the APA - Austria Press Agency for the first time, replacing record winner David Alaba, who was out of action for a year due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Baumgartner came out on top with 46 points, clearly ahead of Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm Graz/21) and Marko Arnautovic (Inter Milan/8).
"This makes me very happy and fills me with pride. It's an award for my hard work and my achievements," explained Baumgartner. "I know that this cannot be taken for granted. We have a lot of very good players in Austria and in the league, so I'm particularly pleased to have been selected."
Baumgartner moved from Hoffenheim to Leipzig in June 2023 for a reported 27 million, making him the most expensive Austrian footballer to date. With the Saxons, he failed to reach the last 16 of the Champions League in 2023/24 against eventual winners Real Madrid, finishing fourth in the Bundesliga.
Baumgartner 2024 with "world record goal"
However, Baumgartner owes the Footballer of the Year award not only to his performances at Leipzig, but probably first and foremost to his appearances in the national team. This year, the 25-year-old became the first Austrian team player since Hans Krankl in 1976 to score in five consecutive international matches, and he also scored after 6.3 seconds in a 2-0 win over Slovakia in a test in Bratislava on March 23, thus scoring a "world record goal", namely the fastest goal ever scored in an international match.
Baumgartner was ranked number one by eight coaches, including Sturm Graz coach Jürgen Säumel. "An outstanding footballer who has impressed this year, especially because of the strong European Championship," said the Styrian. Rapids' Robert Klauß also ranked Baumgartner right at the top. "With seven goals, numerous assists and a strong European Championship, he has had an outstanding international year for the ÖFB. He has also long been a constant at one of the top clubs in the German Bundesliga," said the German about the Waldviertler.
For WAC manager Dietmar Kühbauer, Baumgartner, whose brother Dominik is at Wolfsberg, was also Austria's outstanding kicker this year. "I would like him to be able to show these performances consistently at the club," added the Burgenland native. According to LASK coach Markus Schopp, Baumgartner "has also developed into a difference-maker in the national team this year. He is incredibly dangerous and a great player between the lines. I think he's made a really big step this year."
Schmid: "Absolute leading player"
Salzburg's coach Pepijn Lijnders, who has since been suspended, also referred to Baumgartner's strong ÖFB performances and described the attacker as a "very complete player". Peter Pacult also put Baumgartner in first place. "He has firmly established himself in Leipzig at a top club in the German Bundesliga and has also impressed in the national team with goals and assists," explained the Viennese.
Hartberg coach Manfred Schmid, who, like Altach's Fabio Ingolitsch, opted for Baumgartner, praised the ÖFB star as "an absolute leading player. He has played an outstanding season and is very capable of scoring goals."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
