After the bomb threat
Back in the classroom without fear
The pupils in St. Pölten returned with a good feeling after the bomb threat. 16 schools were closed for two days. The "Krone" asked around among parents.
School life has returned in St. Pölten. Around 5000 children and young people, for whom lessons were canceled for two days due to a bomb threat at 16 schools, were back in the classrooms on Thursday. There were no safety concerns - the "Krone" asked parents (see survey on the right).
My daughter was ill, but otherwise everything is fine. The police are present. It's okay. Safety comes first and it was well organized.
Claudia Wallner, 44
Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar
I bring my son to school this morning with absolutely no different feeling than I usually do - so I'm reassured.
Simone Kollarz, 45
Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar
I have a good feeling today because I am sure that everything has been searched very thoroughly. So yes - I have a good feeling.
Matthias Goll, 39
Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar
I bring my children to school today with a good feeling. Everything is secure, the police have taken care of it.
Bianca Slavik, 40
Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar
I have a good feeling because everyone is there for us and supporting us. We're not scaring our children now.
Katja Hofbauer-Gscheider, 44
Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar
I'm actually relatively relaxed today, more so than the day before yesterday anyway. The police are here. I don't think it will be anything special.
Jens Bönke, 58
Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar
Schoolwork postponed
Even if there were no uneasy feelings and the police are monitoring the buildings until the vacations, the events still have consequences for many pupils. Numerous tests and schoolwork could not take place and now have to be made up for in the already tight schedule until the semester report.
Disappointed music school children
The closure was particularly bitter for the music school (due to the neighboring Grillparzer Campus). The Christmas concert should have been performed there on Tuesday. "We rehearsed for it for months," says one father angrily. Whether it can still be held is more than questionable. The sender of the emails announcing that they would pay for their disbelief is still unknown.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
