According to the pink statutes

Neos need 2000 yes votes for coalition pact

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 11:50

The negotiations on the Zuckerl coalition are entering the hot phase. As reported, a preliminary decision could be made on Friday. Until the coalition is forged in the new year, the parties still have to set the course. The NEOS even have to consult all of their 3,000 members in accordance with their pink statute.

0 Kommentare

Between Christmas and New Year, the negotiators from the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS want to get the last big issues out of the way. The coalition could then be finalized and agreed early in the new year. Before that, however, internal hurdles would have to be overcome in the three parties. In the case of the SPÖ, for example, the program would have to be approved by the party executive. 

Pink Party would have to consult members
However, the NEOS would probably have to overcome the biggest hurdle here and even convene a general meeting in the event of coalition participation. According to the pink party statutes, the general assembly is also responsible for "passing resolutions on agreements (in particular regarding cooperation, electoral alliances and coalitions) with other political parties, associations or groups at federal level" (see facsimile below). According to the statutes, a majority of two-thirds of the valid votes cast is required for these issues. 

According to the statute, the NEOS would have to consult its members. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/zVg)
According to the statute, the NEOS would have to consult its members.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/zVg)

According to the party, the NEOS currently has around 3,000 members. If all of them were to vote, the pink leadership would need around 2,000 yes votes at the meeting. "This is another reason why the pink lighthouse projects have to shine particularly brightly," reveals a party insider.

At least in terms of organization, however, the effort for the survey would be limited - it could also be held online. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Nikolaus Frings
