Things also went well at Südring today, Tuesday. The long-awaited construction negotiations for the planned indoor swimming pool were held. Quietly and secretly. Klagenfurt Stadtwerke, as the developer, only allowed three residents to attend. The participants were only at the construction site for a very short time before retreating to the first floor of the athletics stadium. The city is not being allowed to participate. Yet it is the biggest construction project for Klagenfurt for the next few decades. There is now an objection period, after which the building permit could be granted. The commercial law hearing will follow on Wednesday, and then the many apartment owners in the indoor pool area can also come. It is not only the Greens who are fiercely opposed to the 77 million euro swimming facility in the deep marshland. The construction costs are likely to rise to 100 million euros by the time it is completed in 2027.