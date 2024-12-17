Treacherous financial difficulties
Dark clouds are gathering over city politics in Klagenfurt. The VP and SP criticize Christian Scheider's decision to leave the town hall on 23 December. The exit from the airport and the end of electric buses are approaching. The indoor swimming pool project is to be pushed through quietly and secretly.
At least there is positive news about the pay rise. It hasn't been much, but the city is saving itself 0.2 percent in wage increases for its 1807 employees by adopting the state wage agreement (3.3 percent) compared to the federal wage agreement (3.5 percent). "Next year there will be an additional 0.3 percent," says Deputy Mayor Ron Rabitsch (SP). Of course, the 2025 budget must be covered for this pay rise. And that is not the case.
Another issue is annoying many city councillors. Mayor Christian Scheider has released December 23 after consultation with the municipal administration. "You have to offset the energy savings, we are saving over 100,000 euros," says the city boss. Team Carinthia club boss Patrick Jonke also defends the holiday arrangement: "Employees have to take vacation on 27 and 30 December. We have also released December 23 because the payment of the City-Tenner amounting to 80,000 euros for the employees will not take place this year."
"Compensatory time off instead ofa day off would be better"
For Max Habenicht (VP), this will cost the city at least 580,000 euros. "Time off should have been used for December 23. Not as a gift. City marketing alone saved 560,000 euros. This sum is now being given away. The town hall employees are doing really well; unlike all other employees, they have four to five extra days off." SP deputy mayor Ron Rabitsch also takes a critical view: "It looks as if the city has money."
At the city senate meeting on Tuesday, the city may decide to pull out of the airport project. "We would have to pay 770,000 euros this year and two million next year, which would restore the city's 20 percent stake in the airport." If the city then temporarily returns its share to the Kärntner Beteiligungsverwaltung (K-BV), it would be exempt from the running costs. Now alone, K-BV is once again contributing 5.3 million euros for additional investments at the airport.
"We would only get the 20 percent share back if the airport were sold for good. If only parts are sold, the proceeds will remain with the Carinthian investment administration," says Habenicht. That is why the VP and SP are also in favor of an exit in the current budget crisis.
The final gong for the electric buses in Klagenfurt is also (imminent): the city has extended the overall Kebip project with CO2-neutral buses for a climate-neutral future until 2030 until April 2025. But now the electric buses have to be ordered. Who will pay for it? The climate project costs a total of 160 million euros. The fact that there is still no new federal government in Vienna is falling on Klagenfurt's head when it comes to funding.
Secret building negotiations for the indoor swimming pool
The Klagenfurt conference center must also be approved by the city senate on Tuesday, and five million euros must also be paid for it. "This sum is there," says Habenicht. "But the city also had to sell land for this." Rabitsch knows of only one way to ensure a secure budget in the future, and that is to cut staff. "We will be spending a whopping 39 percent on personnel measures in 2025, compared to just 22 percent in Villach. We have to cut not 30, but 300 people in the town hall in order to achieve good figures. And that is possible thanks to the retirements over the next few years."
Things also went well at Südring today, Tuesday. The long-awaited construction negotiations for the planned indoor swimming pool were held. Quietly and secretly. Klagenfurt Stadtwerke, as the developer, only allowed three residents to attend. The participants were only at the construction site for a very short time before retreating to the first floor of the athletics stadium. The city is not being allowed to participate. Yet it is the biggest construction project for Klagenfurt for the next few decades. There is now an objection period, after which the building permit could be granted. The commercial law hearing will follow on Wednesday, and then the many apartment owners in the indoor pool area can also come. It is not only the Greens who are fiercely opposed to the 77 million euro swimming facility in the deep marshland. The construction costs are likely to rise to 100 million euros by the time it is completed in 2027.
