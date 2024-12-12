FPÖ: Kickl’s confidants earn more than their boss

Confidants earn more than their party leader

As always, it's all about money. And it's about a circulating salary list of the inner circle around Herbert Kickl, also known within the party as the Praetorian Guard - in reference to the Roman emperors. Specifically, the salaries of both FPÖ generals, the club director and the party leader's office manager. Of the four people close to Kickl, all of whom earn more than their boss (around 16,000 euros), Christian Hafenecker earns a ministerial salary of 19,000 euros, but collects the least among the Freedom Party quartet (see chart below).