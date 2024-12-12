Secret payroll
FPÖ: Kickl’s confidants earn more than their boss
In the midst of the internal FPÖ dispute about the politicians' zero pay round, a salary list has been revealed. Kickl's closest confidants earn more than their boss - and in some cases even more than the Chancellor. The "Krone" shows the salary list.
In addition to the blue wing dispute over the zero pay round for federal politicians passed in the National Council at the request of the ÖVP and SPÖ - as reported, the federal states co-governed by the FPÖ such as Salzburg, Vorarlberg and Upper Austria are also opting out alongside Vienna - there is now another stir in the ranks of the "party of the little man".
Confidants earn more than their party leader
As always, it's all about money. And it's about a circulating salary list of the inner circle around Herbert Kickl, also known within the party as the Praetorian Guard - in reference to the Roman emperors. Specifically, the salaries of both FPÖ generals, the club director and the party leader's office manager. Of the four people close to Kickl, all of whom earn more than their boss (around 16,000 euros), Christian Hafenecker earns a ministerial salary of 19,000 euros, but collects the least among the Freedom Party quartet (see chart below).
Schnedlitz is the top earner
The top earner is Michael Schnedlitz, who with around 24,000 euros - as a member of parliament, deputy mayor of Wr. Neustadt, Lower Austrian club chairman deputy and secretary general - even outstrips the chancellor's salary. But Kickl's right-hand man Reinhard Teufel and club director Norbert Nemeth also receive impressive sums. So the blue boss has clearly miscalculated the recommended savings dictate in his own ranks.
Perhaps those people should consider what they have actually achieved since 2020.
Dagmar Belakowitsch, Klubobmann-Stellvertreterin des Freiheitlichen Parlamentsklubs
In any case, history is repeating itself: Herbert Kickl had already criticized his blue party colleagues in Upper Austria and Salzburg, who co-governed with the ÖVP, in 2023 after they had given themselves raises.
After salary increase: "Where was the performance?"
In the course of the dispute, telltale chats emerged documenting the internal party squabble. When Salzburg National Council member Volker Reifenberger tried to calm things down in the cell phone group ("Please don't let this escalate publicly. It won't do anyone any good"), blue front man Christian Hafenecker smugly recommended that he "first and foremost pass this on to your chairwoman (editor's note: Salzburg FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek)".
Finally, Kickl's party deputy Dagmar Belakowitsch launched the final attack: "Perhaps those people should think about what they have actually achieved since 2020. Where have they been and who is actually responsible for their success in state elections?"
An obvious allusion to the fact that those named benefit from Kickl's charisma ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
