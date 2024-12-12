"Foreign agent"
Russia wants to declare Santa Claus an enemy
It's a topsy-turvy world - even Santa Claus is now being politically persecuted in Russia. As he "destroys traditional values", he is now to be branded a foreign agent.
First things first: this has nothing whatsoever to do with the criticism in our part of the world that Santa Claus jeopardizes the status of Jesus and the Christ Child. Rather, it is about the influence of the man with the long white beard in countries considered "unfriendly" by the Kremlin, including the Alpine republic.
The head of the Federal Project for Security and Anti-Corruption, Vitaly Borodin, angrily contacted the General Prosecutor's Office, according to the pro-Russian Telegram channel Shot. The Putin-loyal activist's request was to classify Santa Claus as a foreign agent. He was afraid that this Western figure would replace the Russian Father Frost.
Father Frost and Snegurochka
Father Frost (Russian "Djed Moros") is a Russian fairy tale character whose origins lie in Slavic mythology. He gives presents to children on New Year's Eve and is accompanied by his granddaughter Snegurochka ("Snowflake" in Russian). This custom is also widespread in other Eastern European countries. Father Frost has a long, white beard and a magical sceptre with him, which freezes everything with its tip. He visits the little ones from the deep taiga in a sleigh (troika) pulled by three white horses or reindeer. The friendly gentleman's coat is usually ice blue, but can also come in other colors.
Sounds like a conspiracy theory
Many foreign companies resort to the depiction of Santa Claus. According to Borodin, the value of the trademark is estimated at a whopping 1.6 trillion US dollars. There is therefore a high probability that foreign companies could finance the image of Santa Claus in Russia - with the aim of "destroying traditional Russian values", the lawyer said, ringing alarm bells.
Russia and denunciation
Borodin has now made a name for himself as a denouncer. He regularly looks for new "victims" among creative artists and public figures. And the law on "foreign agents" in Russia is perfect for this. Since 2012, "politically active" social organizations and, since 2020, private individuals can be registered in Russia if they are considered by the state to be supported or influenced by foreign countries. This means that critical organizations can be financially ruined, isolated or banned. Journalists working for foreign agents can face criminal proceedings in Russia if they attend demonstrations as reporters.
