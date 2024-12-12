Russia wants to declare Santa Claus an enemy

Father Frost and Snegurochka

Father Frost (Russian "Djed Moros") is a Russian fairy tale character whose origins lie in Slavic mythology. He gives presents to children on New Year's Eve and is accompanied by his granddaughter Snegurochka ("Snowflake" in Russian). This custom is also widespread in other Eastern European countries. Father Frost has a long, white beard and a magical sceptre with him, which freezes everything with its tip. He visits the little ones from the deep taiga in a sleigh (troika) pulled by three white horses or reindeer. The friendly gentleman's coat is usually ice blue, but can also come in other colors.