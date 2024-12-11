Handball news

Handball Cup
It should have been a handball festival. After all, Salzburg's second-division team UHC doesn't get to face domestic champions HC Linz all that often. However, the fun was over after 33 minutes in the second round of the domestic cup competition. The game was abandoned after a player was injured.
The evening had started well at the Lieferinger Sportzentrum Nord. There was a noticeable difference in class between the third-placed team in the HLA Challenge North/West and the reigning Austrian champions. However, Salzburg kept up well and impressed with their commitment and team spirit. The fans in particular - including former footballer and Liefering coach Rene Aufhauser - created a great atmosphere and turned the evening into a real handball festival. The team went into the break with an 11:20 lead. Three more minutes were then played, with one goal scored on each side, until the unfortunate accident occurred.
Screen set up, waiting for rescue
The match was stopped at 12:21. UHC player Benno Halbig hit his back and neck on the floor, and an opponent fell on top of him. Coaches and teammates immediately rushed to the injured player and formed a screen. The game was interrupted for almost 20 minutes before the rescuers arrived. "There was dead silence in the hall. Fortunately, our assistant coach, who is also a physiotherapist, immediately knew what to do," said UHC chairman Thomas Manhart.
Luck in misfortune?
In the end, however, those present - the officials from both sides agreed not to play on in view of the clear score and the general state of shock - were able to leave the arena feeling a little better. The injured player stated that he was not in any pain and that he could feel his previously numb legs again. He was nevertheless transported away to the applause of all those present. "Now we'll wait and see what the association decides. I've never experienced anything like this myself. If we are punished, we'll accept it. The important thing is that our player is doing well," concluded Manhart.
