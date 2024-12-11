"Krone" interview
Local chief beaten up: “Turn the other cheek too”
On Tuesday evening, a stranger brutally attacked, beat up and threatened to kill Hannes Koza, the mayor of Vösendorf. While the police are preparing for a heated municipal council meeting in Vösendorf this evening, the ÖVP politician appears undaunted in the "Krone" interview.
You can see Hannes Koza's tiredness and shock at the meeting in the council chamber at Vösendorf Castle. The night-time attack on his way home has naturally taken its toll on the local politician. Over coffee and water, the ÖVP local leader describes the incident:
"Krone": Mr. Mayor, how are you feeling after the incidents last night?
Hannes Koza: Well, according to the circumstances, thank God I'm not in any pain. Mentally, I am very motivated and want to continue working for the people of Vösendorf. That's the most important thing and I'm coping with it.
As mayor, when you are attacked on your way home from the municipal office, how shocked are you by this incident?
Of course I'm shocked that something like this is possible. Especially after this year, when there was a real mud-slinging campaign against me. But I won the election in the end, and the opposition still can't accept that. But I don't know where this attack came from.
How is your family?
They are in shock, of course. My 14-year-old daughter is also afraid for her dad, but unfortunately we have to live with that now. Anyone who knows me personally knows how much I abhor violence. It took me 46 years to be physically attacked for the first time.
Chancellor Nehammer called me and assured me of his support. The sympathy and my support among the population are great.
Hannes Koza zur „Krone“
What are your plans for today's municipal council meeting?
The opposition has invited people to the big event. The police will now also be on site. But the important thing is that decisions are finally made for the citizens. We also have a budget to decide on. After all, we have achieved a black zero.
Are you afraid of further attacks?
No, not really. I am also turning the other cheek for my citizens and - very important to me - my hand remains outstretched for cooperation.
There is great sympathy in the country, who has already come forward?
Many colleagues, including Chancellor Karl Nehammer, have phoned in and pledged their support
The opposition too?
No.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.