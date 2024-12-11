"Krone" on site
Mayor beaten up: Special surveillance
Following the attack on the mayor of Vösendorf, Hannes Koza (ÖVP), an investigation is now underway against persons unknown on suspicion of assault and dangerous threats. The police have announced special surveillance by civilian and uniformed forces for today's Wednesday meeting of the municipal council.
Koza was beaten up on Tuesday evening and threatened with being killed. The day after, he appeared as energetic as before at the "Krone" local inspection.
Thick black eye on the right side of his face
The only evidence of the night-time attack is a thick black eye on the right side of his face. As reported, the ÖVP politician was brutally beaten on his way home from work on Tuesday evening.
Koza does not want to be intimidated
The unknown assailant threatened him with the words "You won't survive tomorrow's municipal council meeting, you son of a bitch". But Koza refuses to be intimidated by this, there is too much at stake on Wednesday evening. It's all about the budget and setting the course for the future. This also includes a planned complaint for an ex-SPÖ mandatary who, as an electrician, is said to have defrauded the municipality of more than 30,000 euros.
Large police force
A large contingent of police is to monitor the planned resolutions, and civilian units are also on site. No cause for excitement for Koza. He is sure to have the backing of his party colleagues, after all Koza governs the market town with an absolute majority: "The only person who can get me out of the municipal office is the voters or death," explains Koza firmly. Hate has no place in Vösendorf either ...
There is still no trace of the unknown man. Although there are images from surveillance cameras that show the brutal and devious incident, there are few exact clues about the perpetrator.
Koza made the headlines several times
The mayor made headlines several times at the beginning of the year. In May, he clearly won the early local elections in Vösendorf. The ballot was based on investigations against Koza; investigations into breach of trust, incitement to hatred and abuse of office were discontinued in March. There was a diversion in relation to the accusation of falsification of documents. The head of the municipality is said to have been reimbursed by the municipality for costs incurred in the course of a legal dispute following a tweet and to have "corrected" a lawyer's invoice himself. The amount of 1,129.32 euros is said to have been reported as consultancy costs for the purchase of a new fire engine. Koza transferred the sum back.
Mayor shot dead in Upper Austria
While there has been an increase in attacks on politicians and campaign workers in Germany recently, such attacks are rare in Austria. However, the murder of a mayor in the Mühlviertel region caused horror at the end of October. The background to the double murder was a hunting dispute.
