Mayor beaten up: Special surveillance

The mayor made headlines several times at the beginning of the year. In May, he clearly won the early local elections in Vösendorf. The ballot was based on investigations against Koza; investigations into breach of trust, incitement to hatred and abuse of office were discontinued in March. There was a diversion in relation to the accusation of falsification of documents. The head of the municipality is said to have been reimbursed by the municipality for costs incurred in the course of a legal dispute following a tweet and to have "corrected" a lawyer's invoice himself. The amount of 1,129.32 euros is said to have been reported as consultancy costs for the purchase of a new fire engine. Koza transferred the sum back.