Family needs help
Burnout, six children, a full-time job and a tumor
The life of Mrs. P. and her family is full of hurdles. Now her housing benefit has also been cut! You can help her and her children through "Krone hilft"!
Life is a backpack filled with memories and experiences that you want to unpack and look at again and again with joy and lightness. Listening to Mrs. P. talk about the past few years, her bag is probably rather heavy.
Born in Metnitztal, she moved out at the age of 15 and had her first child at 21: "The second came right after that, and then the father separated from me."
Then a moment of happiness: "Some time later, I met my second husband. Then everything happened very quickly and our child was born." But while she was still pregnant, her now ex-husband was diagnosed with a brain tumor. This was followed by hemiplegia, speech disorders and epileptic seizures. After the family moved into her ex-husband's parents' house, her father-in-law also became in need of care: "It was then impossible to work. At some point it became too much for my husband at the time and he started drinking."
"Single parent from one day to the next"
The alcohol addiction got worse and worse until Mrs. P. separated from him and moved out. "With four children, I was a single parent from one day to the next, the other two had already moved out." Mrs. P. then started working in a canteen kitchen - and shortly afterwards there was the next shock news: "My housing benefit was cut. The previous year's income was taken into account. My 18-year-old daughter was still living with me at the time, who was also earning, but she has since moved out."
Ms P., who also suffered a burnout, says that she now has to cover the total monthly costs with 1,200 euros in unemployment benefit and alimony (230 euros for two children). "It's no longer possible." If you would like to support Ms. P. and her children, please help with a donation!
