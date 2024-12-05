Bloody war in Ukraine
Oops, Putin’s niece reveals inconvenient figure
The Kremlin is known to be trying to cover up many abuses in the country - including how many Russian soldiers have actually been killed since the invasion of Ukraine. But now a high-ranking minister has blabbed ...
In order not to unsettle the population, the Russian Ministry of Defense does not publish any figures on dead, injured or missing military personnel in the Ukraine war, which has now been raging for almost three years.
This makes the following announcement all the more surprising: the Russian Ministry of Defense has received 48,000 applications for DNA tests from relatives of Russian soldiers who are missing, as Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivilyova explained at a hearing on state aid for former soldiers and their families in the State Duma. The meeting is documented on video and was published by the independent Russian media outlet Astra.
Watch the video here:
From the "completely free DNA samples"
In the footage, the 52-year-old explains that the Ministry of the Interior takes DNA samples "completely free of charge and at its own expense" and that all relatives who have contacted them are "recorded in a database. As I have already mentioned, there are 48,000 people in the database".
The head of the defense committee Andrei Kartapolov was visibly uncomfortable with this disclosure - he reprimands Tsivilyova in the video for not disclosing this data. The minister had spoken about "very sensitive and confidential" information. "I implore you not to mention these figures anywhere," Kartopolov continued. "We should not mention these figures anywhere in the final documents."
Ziwiljowa then reassured him: "I didn't mention the number of missing persons anyway, but the number of inquiries to us."
According to Astra, journalists have previously received complaints that only relatives of soldiers officially declared missing can carry out free DNA tests. However, this practice can vary depending on the Russian region.
How many Russian soldiers have died?
Independent Russian news outlet Mediazona and BBC News Russian, together with a team of volunteers, have used open sources to record the names of at least 80,973 Russian military personnel who have lost their lives in Ukraine since February 2022. However, the reality is likely to far exceed this figure - a high number of unreported cases is feared.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.