Despite a confirmed start
A diva cost Wels the title in the judo final!
The Wels judoka and Olympic bronze medalist Shamil Borchashvili skipped the Final Four in Gmunden despite being confirmed to compete. This was probably one of the reasons why the team from Messestadt was defeated in the final by the current dominator from Vienna. UJZ Mühlviertel triumphed in the women's competition.
On Thursday, Wels judoka Shamil Borchashvili was still in Vienna and presented the youth initiative "Look instead of looking away" together with Education Minister Martin Polaschek. 48 hours later, the Olympic bronze medalist was supposed to lead his club to the title in the final four of the national league in Gmunden, having also trained at the Olympic Center in Linz in the middle of the week.
Lack of fitness
Where training kibitzers criticized the weight and fitness of the army athlete. And Shamil did indeed come to the Gmunden sports park on Saturday. But only in light gray civilian clothes and without a sports bag. Borchashvili chatted cheerfully with acquaintances outside the hall, but did not show up for the weigh-in. Despite a firm commitment to start - as his club confirmed on Thursday.
Role model or prima donna?
After his brother Wachid surprisingly resigned, the sporting future of the figurehead now also seems questionable. As exemplary as Borchashvili's commitment to combating violence is, he tarnishes his image with airs and graces like this. And cost Wels the title in the process. Even in average form, Shamil could have won the decisive fourth game against Galaxy.
The Mühlviertel ladies, who celebrated their first title in the "Empire" in St. Martin, have no problems with their image.H. Eichinger
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
