World champion Verstappen
Crises and scandals can’t stop Max either
It has not been an easy year for Max Verstappen. The scandal surrounding team boss Christian Horner at the start of the season, many negative headlines about power struggles, hostility and sporting setbacks as well as constant rumors of a change of driver made the Red Bull star's daily work more difficult. Despite this, the 27-year-old Dutchman kept his cool, relied on his strengths behind the wheel and saved the sometimes shockingly weakening industry leader from a total loss.
Verstappen even gave the Austrian-British racing team the main prize in Las Vegas: the fourth world championship title in a row will overshadow a season full of distractions. On his way to becoming a Formula 1 legend, Verstappen followed in the footsteps of Sebastian Vettel, who also won four world championships (2010-2013) with Red Bull Racing. Although his RB20 surprisingly lost performance before the second half of the season - and Verstappen's skills were in even greater demand as a result.
The "Max factor" once again made the difference in the season finale. "For me, Max Verstappen is the best driver in the world, and he proved that even in the difficult phases of this season," praised his top boss, Red Bull's CEO Oliver Mintzlaff. He has never lost sight of his goal, said the German.
Talent is one thing, determination shapes world champions. "If you want to win on the track, if you want to be a champion, you have to be at the limit," Verstappen emphasized in a BBC interview. And not show any nerves. His McLaren challenger Lando Norris, for example, was on pole position seven times this year, but was only able to convert his advantage on the grid into a Grand Prix victory twice.
Always on the limit
Verstappen even put his friendship with Norris at risk at times, with the two companions clashing on the track on several occasions. He fought for every point with all his might, which brought out the tough and uncompromising racing driver in Max Verstappen in the duel with the McLaren, which was stronger in the second half of the season. At the limit - and sometimes a little beyond, whether he was punished for it or not.
Previously, allegations of inappropriate behavior by a female employee against Horner had plagued his racing team for months. In the end, the Briton was acquitted in an internal investigation. At times, it seemed that Horner's departure was imminent, fueled by public statements from Verstappen's father Jos. Then again, the internal power struggle for Verstappen's intimate Helmut Marko, the 81-year-old motorsport consultant at Red Bull, seemed to be getting tight. A crisis summit with Mintzlaff ended the speculation about a possible early departure of Verstappen despite his contract up to and including 2028.
Not an easy year
In sporting terms at least, Verstappen did not allow himself to be particularly distracted by this and won seven of the first ten races. However, the team chose the wrong path when it came to further developing the car. Verstappen suddenly went ten races of the season without a win. Tactical errors were added to this, and even showpiece disciplines such as changing tires suddenly caused problems. The often cheerful and cheeky dialog between Verstappen and his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase sometimes degenerated into mutual attacks.
In May, the departure of design genius Adrian Newey to Aston Martin after this season was also announced. This was followed by the announcement during the summer break that sporting director Jonathan Wheatley would be leaving the Red Bull racing team at the end of the year to join the future Audi team. On the track, Verstappen kept the loss of points within limits and laid the foundations for a successful title defense in the rain chaos of Sao Paulo at the beginning of November.
Accolade from Ecclestone
Bernie Ecclestone called him after the Grand Prix in Brazil, said Verstappen's team boss Horner. Ecclestone, now 94 years old and the CEO of Formula 1 for decades, said according to Horner: "I've seen all the greats, but this is one of the best I've ever seen." Verstappen had previously won the race from 17th on the grid in the most difficult conditions.
Now Verstappen is back on top, despite all the adversity. "To come out on top at the end of a season like this, with its ups and downs, shows the outstanding quality of Max Verstappen and our entire team," said Mintzlaff. Verstappen will be back on the attack next year - and it is possible that 2025 will be a little quieter for him.
