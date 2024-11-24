Crises and scandals can’t stop Max either

Always on the limit

Verstappen even put his friendship with Norris at risk at times, with the two companions clashing on the track on several occasions. He fought for every point with all his might, which brought out the tough and uncompromising racing driver in Max Verstappen in the duel with the McLaren, which was stronger in the second half of the season. At the limit - and sometimes a little beyond, whether he was punished for it or not.