Great games and books for the Santa bag

Fish You Were Here - EMF - ages 6+

This fun and action-packed card game is all about sea creatures. They feel lonely and wish they could meet an animal of the same species. Most of the time they meet other animals and react with "blubb", but when they meet one of their own kind, they greet each other enthusiastically with their own words and gestures! "Bling bling" is what the frogfish shout when they swim past each other, blinking happily. But what do the sharks say to each other again? Greet each other correctly and get rid of your cards as quickly as possible. The fishing hooks provide extra action, because everyone is intent on catching the worm - but not the dangerous electric eel! Click HERE for the game!