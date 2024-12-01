For young and old
Great games and books for the Santa bag
You still have no idea which games and books should go into Santa's bag this year? krone.at provides a remedy and offers a compact overview of the best new games and books for the festive day on December 6 in part 1 of a "Best of Christmas".
Santa Claus is bringing presents again this year - but which ones? There's plenty to choose from, but not every toy on the market is of educational value. Luckily, there is a wealth of classics and new releases for children to try out and discover - fun guaranteed!
Chrono Bombo - Jumbo - ages 7+
With "Chrono Bomb", children become secret agents. Who can defuse the bomb before time runs out? Chrono Bomb is made from non-toxic, child-friendly materials and can withstand intensive play. It captures children's attention and imagination, encourages active play and creativity and is light and easy to take anywhere. Click HERE for the game!
LEGO® NINJAGO® - The Magic of the New World: Dragons Rising - ages 6+
Loyal ninja fans can look forward to exciting new stories from the LEGO® NINJAGO® universe! Because a new generation of ninja is growing up and has to prove itself. For the brave ninja heroes, nothing is as it was before: all the known realms have mysteriously merged with the world of Ninjago. This brings with it a number of challenges. New and old heroes alike must now find their way in the new world. Click HERE for the book!
Rush Hour - Thinkfun - ages 8+
In Rush Hour, the player skillfully maneuvers the red car through a traffic jam by cleverly pushing other vehicles out of the way. 40 task cards in four difficulty levels determine the starting positions of the red car and the other vehicles. Each card is a new challenge, as the tasks become increasingly difficult, but only to the extent that the player can solve them with a little thought. Shift into turbo gear and off you go! Click HERE for the game!
Drawing - Cute and Cosy - EMF
Would you like to know how to go from simple basic shapes to super cute motifs in just a few steps? Then this book is just the thing for you! Whether it's a reading badger, a smiling cake or a cozy birdhouse - with the drawing tips from Instagram artist @julii.draws, you can turn any everyday motif into a cute eye-catcher in no time at all. Click HERE for the book!
LEGO Rebuild Activity Cards - ages 6+
32 cards present a wide variety of fun and party-themed building and play ideas. The 25 LEGO® elements included give both LEGO® enthusiasts and new fans the opportunity to creatively design this themed world. The colorful cards offer tasks at different levels, add to what already exists or turn what has been built on its head. Click HERE for the game!
Fish You Were Here - EMF - ages 6+
This fun and action-packed card game is all about sea creatures. They feel lonely and wish they could meet an animal of the same species. Most of the time they meet other animals and react with "blubb", but when they meet one of their own kind, they greet each other enthusiastically with their own words and gestures! "Bling bling" is what the frogfish shout when they swim past each other, blinking happily. But what do the sharks say to each other again? Greet each other correctly and get rid of your cards as quickly as possible. The fishing hooks provide extra action, because everyone is intent on catching the worm - but not the dangerous electric eel! Click HERE for the game!
Sky Team - KOSMOS - ages 10+
In this cooperative game, you and your teammate take on the roles of a pilot and a co-pilot who control an airplane together. Your aim is to land the plane safely at various airports around the world. Make sure that the flight path is clear and above all: don't miss the runway! From Montreal to Tokyo - every airport has its own landing conditions. Click HERE for the game!
Number up - Schmidt Spiele - for one player, ages 8 and up
NUMBER UP presents you with exciting decisions again and again! The gameplay is always the same and very simple: draw the colorful NUMBER UP cards and place them one after the other in a 5x5 grid. You must place the cards next to each other from the center and try to achieve the most valuable combinations possible in each row and column. Take up the challenge in 20 varied levels! Click HERE for the game!
Paper airplanes for pros - EMF - ages 5 and up
With these 20 airplane models, little hobbyists aged 5 and up can become paper pilots! The 55 enclosed construction papers in great colors and patterns make it possible to fold the models quickly and get them ready for take-off immediately. The book also contains cool extras such as QR codes for flight videos, instructions for a launch shooter for rocket-fast take-offs and craft instructions for target objects. Click HERE for the book!
The Lord of the Rings - KOSMOS - for the BIG Santa's bag!
A journey full of adventure and danger lies ahead of Frodo. He must destroy this one ring in Mount Doom™ and the companions accompany the hobbit on his journey. Only together can they succeed in keeping evil forces away from Frodo. Will the hobbit succeed in achieving his goal? If Frodo reaches Mount Doom™, the whole team wins. Ages 10 and up. Click HERE for the game!
Dorfromantik - Pegasus Spiele - also for adults!
The video game from the small developer studio Toukana Interactive has been delighting the gaming community since its early access in March 2021 and has already won all kinds of prestigious awards. Michael Palm and Lukas Zach transformed the popular building strategy and puzzle game into a family game - Game of the Year 2023! - for young and old. Click HERE for the game!
Magic of the forest - EMF - also for adults!
Just five minutes of time out can work wonders in stressful everyday life. Coloring abstract and figurative, imaginative motifs is yoga for the brain and the ideal way to calm down and clear your head without much effort. Click HERE for the book!
