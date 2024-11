Pedestrian hit by car mirror and injured

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, a woman on foot wanted to cross the L101 near Schöngumprechting in the municipality of Seekirchen. The woman from Flachgau (72) was hit by the side mirror of a car driving in the direction of Obertrum as she attempted to cross. The car had been driven by a man from Flachgau (22). The woman sustained injuries. She was taken to Salzburg University Hospital by the ambulance service. The police are carrying out further investigations into the accident.