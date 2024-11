LIVE from 3pm: Will Martin win the title today?

Just like last year, this weekend's motorcycle world championship final in Spain will see a showdown between Ducati riders Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia for the MotoGP crown. However, the signs were reversed: This time, the Spaniard Martin has a comfortable 24-point lead over the Italian defending champion and is therefore on the verge of his first world championship title. Due to the flood disaster, the final Grand Prix will not be held in Valencia this year, but in Barcelona.