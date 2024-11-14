Betting on victory
Frenchman €80 million richer thanks to Trump triumph
A Frenchman has earned 85 million dollars, or around 80.2 million euros, by betting on Donald Trump's election victory. According to the US analyst firm Chainanalysis, which specializes in blockchain transactions, the man placed several bets on Trump's success on the cryptocurrency-based Polymarket.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the Frenchman was a former stock exchange trader. He had given his first name as Theo, but had not agreed to the publication of his surname. Last month, Polymarket announced that a French user had bet a large sum on Trump's election victory.
Bet 70 million, get 155 million back
According to Chainanalysis, it identified eleven accounts with similar characteristics. The company explained that deposits were made to them at the same time, bets were placed from them at the same time and they were emptied at the same time. According to the report, the man had bet a total of 70 million dollars on Trump's election victory. After the election result was announced, he received the money back - and a further 85 million dollars in profit.
Polymarket is a prediction market on which bets are only permitted in cryptocurrencies. As with other betting platforms, Trump was the heavy favorite in election betting on Polymarket, although polls suggested a neck-and-neck race with his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.
According to US media, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searched the home of Polymarket boss Shayne Coplan on Wednesday. His phone and other electronic devices were confiscated, wrote the New York Post. The reasons for the search were unclear. Polymarket told the news portal "Axios" that it was "obvious political retaliation by the outgoing government against Polymarket for offering a market that correctly predicted the outcome of the 2024 presidential election".
