Last year’s preserved light distributed for the first time

Brought to Vienna by plane in 2023

This year's light had already been lit in 2023 by twelve-year-old Pillar Jarayseh in the grotto where Jesus was born and brought to Vienna by plane, where the Austrian Scouts have kept it ever since, as their Peace Light representative Lisa Prior confirms: "The topic of peace is so present with us throughout the year that we, as one of the largest peace movements in the world, consciously keep the Peace Light all year round. In churches, scout homes and with private individuals. It reminds us all year round to do our utmost for peace."