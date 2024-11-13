Peace Light Mission
Last year’s preserved light distributed for the first time
The ORF Peace Light Child 2024 comes from Gschwandt near Gmunden and is called Matthias Secklehner. The schoolboy gave first aid to a hiker who had an accident and is considered to be very helpful. He took over the shining Christmas symbol at a small celebration in the Christkindl pilgrimage church.
The ORF Peace Light, a Christmas tradition of ORF Upper Austria, will reach millions of people around the world again this year. The Austrian Scouts have kept the ORF Peace Light over the summer and handed it over to this year's Peace Light Child, 9-year-old Matthias Secklehner, in Christkindl near Steyr, Bethlehem's twin town.
"For me, peace means that there is no fear and no conflict, and that we help each other and get along well," said the schoolboy. Due to the current situation in the Middle East, the usual lighting of the candle in the birthplace of Christ was not possible this year.
Symbol of hope
ORF Upper Austria regional director Klaus Obereder emphasizes the strong message of the Christmas tradition: "We have made a conscious decision to continue our Christmas tradition, which millions of people have taken to their hearts, this year too. The current geopolitical situation in particular shows how vulnerable peace can be. This year in particular, the ORF Peace Light is an essential symbol of hope and a global call for peace."
Brought to Vienna by plane in 2023
This year's light had already been lit in 2023 by twelve-year-old Pillar Jarayseh in the grotto where Jesus was born and brought to Vienna by plane, where the Austrian Scouts have kept it ever since, as their Peace Light representative Lisa Prior confirms: "The topic of peace is so present with us throughout the year that we, as one of the largest peace movements in the world, consciously keep the Peace Light all year round. In churches, scout homes and with private individuals. It reminds us all year round to do our utmost for peace."
"Cohesion, solidarity and hope"
Governor Thomas Stelzer was also present at the handover of the Peace Light to 9-year-old Matthias in the Christkindl pilgrimage church: "The Peace Light stands for cohesion, solidarity and hope - which is exactly what we need in challenging times. In view of the global situation, working for peace and cohesion on a daily basis is a task for us all. The Peace Light shines into everyone's hearts and gives hope for a peaceful future."
A worldwide symbol
On Christmas Eve, the ORF Peace Light can be collected from all staffed train stations, all Red Cross stations, many fire departments and churches. This year in particular, it will once again be a worldwide symbol of the longing for peace and will shine throughout Europe, the USA and some South American countries at Christmas.
