“Fall of the Wall”: how did it change Germany?

What impact did the fall of the Berlin Wall have on the lives of people in East and West Germany immediately afterwards and in the long term in your opinion? What role did peaceful protest movements in the GDR play in the fall of the Wall? What parallels are there with today's protest movements? How was the fall of the Wall perceived in Austria and how did it influence international politics?



We look forward to your comments!



This date marks the anniversary of several important historical events. In addition to the fall of the Wall: the proclamation of the Weimar Republic in 1918, the Hitler-Ludendorff Putsch in 1923 and the Reichspogromnacht in 1938.