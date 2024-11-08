New in Schwechat
Dönermeister celebrates with free kebab and ice cream
The Viennese kebab chain Dönermeister is opening a new branch in Schwechat and invites all kebab fans to a big celebration. On Saturday, November 9, from 11 a.m., there will be free beef or chicken kebab and ice cream from the Viennese brand Sreja Ice! The company continues to expand with the new opening.
According to Dönermeister, it is "Austria's first franchise business for high-quality kebabs". Behind the franchise are the experienced restaurateurs Ekrem Tütüncü, Temel Tütüncü, Kadir Sicimoglu and Ulas Celikkol, who are contributing their years of expertise to the brand, which focuses on quality and generous portions at fair prices.
Focus on sustainability and regionality
The new location in Schwechat is part of Dönermeister's expansion strategy, which already includes locations in Vienna and Westfield Shopping City Süd, as Kadir Sicimoglu, former employee of the Grand Hotel Wien, explains in a press release. Sustainability and regionality are at the heart of the concept: the ingredients are sourced locally, which guarantees freshness and strengthens local agriculture. The street food franchise scores points with guests with exclusive sauces and in-house spice blends, and vegans also get their money's worth with the "Berlin Soul Food", a plant-based kebab alternative.
New opening as the perfect opportunity to get to know each other
Anyone who is not yet familiar with Dönermeister will have the chance to catch up on November 9. From 11 a.m., the first guests at the new location at Wiener Straße 12/16 in Schwechat will receive a free sandwich with beef or chicken kebab, plus a free Sreja Ice (while stocks last). Influencer and musician Robert F (aka Robert Erobert), who recently caused a stir with the Dönermeister song, will be accompanying the event live on site and sharing it on social media.
With the opening in Schwechat and planned locations in the Auhof shopping center as well as in other cities in Lower Austria and Vienna, Dönermeister is the first franchise business for premium kebabs in Austria and is also creating more jobs in the gastronomy sector, which is otherwise often plagued by bankruptcies and problems today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.