Christmas is coming
Christmas market: ski slope and Secret Santa workshop
This year, Klagenfurt's Christmas market is once again shining in all its glory - Christmas crafts, gifts and culinary delights await visitors to Neuer Platz. The market opens on November 16 with the switching on of the Christmas tree lights at 6 pm.
While you're waiting persistently for the Christ Child, you should definitely visit the Klagenfurt Christmas market. "We expect many visitors, even from far beyond the Alps-Adriatic region. Customs are very important to me and it is important to pass them on. Christmas and its traditions should take center stage," says market representative Mayor Christian Scheider.
Attractions for young and old
In addition to tried-and-tested Christmas crafts and culinary delights, guests can also look forward to something new: young visitors can do handicrafts in the Secret Santa workshop and older visitors can put their skills to the test on a mobile ski slope over a weekend, and a ski instructor will also be on site. This will draw attention to the Big Air Event in the Wörthersee Stadium on January 4 and 5.
"Visitors to our Christmas market can look forward to a varied and entertaining program," says market coordinator Martina Derhaschnig enthusiastically. There are a total of six new operators, Manfred Dobesch is responsible for an extensive music program and there will be an entertaining children's program at the weekend.
The market (November 16 to December 24) is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - restaurants and shops can be visited until 11 p.m. From 27 to 31 December, the Christkindlmarkt turns into a New Year's Eve market and also provides a great atmosphere with a colorful family and music program.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.