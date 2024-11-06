Carinthian riding ace fell into a deep hole

To the World Cup in Verona

The duo had gone into hiding in their adopted home of Salzburg for three months - but things have recently picked up again. In Cagliari (Italy) they took third place in the Grand Prix of a four-star tournament, and at the three-star event in Samorin (Slovakia) they won the GP. Tomorrow, Puck will start at the World Cup tournament in Verona, where he shone two years ago with second place in the main competition. "Maybe I can pull off another surprise."